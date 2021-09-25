CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US never left South Korea post-war — now democracy thrives

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptured in the eerie green of night-vision goggles, the image of a grim-faced major general boarding the final evacuation flight from Kabul at the stroke of midnight has come to symbolize the end of the war in Afghanistan. As the last US soldier to leave the country, he flipped the...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Korea's Kim Seeks Better Ties With South, But Slams US

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in coming days while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as “cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. Kim’s statement is an apparent effort to drive a wedge...
WORLD
10NEWS

North Korea: Weapons development is 'war deterrent' from US

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a short-range missile into the sea early Tuesday, its neighboring countries said, in the latest weapon tests by North Korea that has raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea. In an emergency National Security Council meeting,...
MILITARY
Navy Times

South Korea, US repatriate war casualties 70 years later

HONOLULU (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Hawaii this week as the remains of 68 Korean and six presumed U.S. service members were repatriated during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor. South Korean soldiers who died in the Korean War had been in the possession of the U.S. Defense...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Bong Joon Ho
The Independent

N. Korea rejects South's calls for end-of-war declaration

North Korea rebuffed South Korea’s push for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to restore peace, saying Friday such a step could be used as a “smokescreen covering up the U.S. hostile policy" against the North.In a speech at the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in reiterated his calls for the end-of-the-war declaration that he said could help achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song dismissed Moon's call as premature so long as U.S. policies were unchanged. “It should...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

US, Japan, South Korea to discuss N Korea

New York [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea will meet on Wednesday in New York with the US secretary of state to discuss the situation around North Korea amid recent missile launches, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in the US State Department.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korea Post#South Koreans#North Korea#European#British#Parliament#Nato#French#Australians#Chinese#Americans
AFP

North Korea slams UN over its meeting on missile test

North Korea on Sunday slammed the UN Security Council for holding an emergency meeting over the country's latest missile tests, accusing the member states of toying with a "time-bomb". The tests prompted UN Security Council member states to convene an emergency meeting on North Korea on Friday, called by the United States, Britain and France.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Nationwide Roadblock Planned Oct. 3 by Anti-Vaxxers

Israelis may have a difficult commute on Sunday, beginning in the early morning hours, as anti-vaxxers attempt to bring travel to a halt on the country’s major thoroughfares. “On 3/10 at 06:00 in the morning we all get in the car, get on the roads and stand! Do not go...
PUBLIC HEALTH
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Iraq
Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
talesbuzz.com

New technology could help solve Malaysia Air Flight 370 mystery

New tracking technology could make it possible to solve the nearly eight-year-old mystery of Malaysia Airlines flight 370, or at least locate its debris field, according to reports out of the UK. The Boeing 777 was lost to radar contact in March 2014, about 90 minutes after departing Kuala Lumpur...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade

Soldiers with a NATO-led peacekeeping mission are keeping watch at the Kosovo-Serbia border after the two countries reached a deal to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates.Kosovo Force troops from the United States Italy and Poland were seen patrolling Saturday as ethnic Serbs removed the trucks they had used to block the road to two border crossings while protesting the Kosovo government's decision not to allow vehicles with Serbian license plates into the country. Kosovar special police forces also pulled back from the border, where they were deployed two weeks ago to remove the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy