Marquette, MI

Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl "Buck" Nystrom has died

By Mike Ludlum
WLUC
 5 days ago

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl "Buck" Nystrom has died. He was 88 years old. Buck was an all-state football player at Gravaeret High School in Marquette. He was the Most Valuable Player and captain of the Michigan State 1956 Rose Bowl title team. Nystrom also was an All-American with the Spartans. Nystrom received the Conference Medal for combinred scholastic and athletic proficiency in his senior year and also was named to the 1955 All-American and Academic and Big Ten All-Scholastic football teams.

