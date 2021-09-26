Lightning Must Find Barre-Boulet a Role To Prevent Repeating History

The Carolina Panthers are 3-0 to start the 2021 season, the fifth time in franchise history they’ve hit that mark. It’s worked out quite well previously. With their win over the Texans on Thursday Night Football, the Carolina Panthers are now the first team in the NFL to reach 3-0 on the young 2021 season. With Houston now added to the list of wins that includes victories over the Jets and Saints, Matt Rhule’s club is sitting pretty and has to be feeling confident in what Sam Darnold and this defense can do moving forward.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO