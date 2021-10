It’s FC Barcelona vs. Getafe Sunday as 2021 La Liga play wraps up this week with a Monday afternoon matchup. Barcelona is still working to get itself back in contention this season following the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the club has a prime chance coming up, having played just three matches while most of played five in Spanish League play. Barcelona currently sits at 2-1-0. Going 2-0 in their next two matches could put them in a points tie with Real Madrid at the top of the standings. On the other side, Granada has yet to win a match so far, going 0-2-2 in their first four matches.

