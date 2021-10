"Video and photos coming out of Del Rio showing U.S. Border Patrol's mistreatment of Haitian migrants along the border are horrific and disturbing." Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled Monday to the makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas, where nearly 15,000 border-crossers have arrived, and he was quickly pulled into an escalating controversy over the treatment of the mostly Haitian migrants by U.S. agents.

IMMIGRATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO