Hazardous Rip Currents Lead To 10-Year-Old's Drowning Death

Daytona Beach, FL - Volusia County Beach Safety (VCBS) reports that hazardous rip current conditions led to the drowning death of a 10-year-old boy yesterday (September 25) around 6:15 p.m. VCBS Captain A.J. Miller said in a press release that the boy, who is from Keystone Heights, "was swimming with two other individuals in the 700 Block N. The Beach, Daytona Beach (Glenview Walkover). Beach Safety personnel spotted them in a rip current roughly 100 yards from shore. Beach Safety brought all three back to shore where lifesaving efforts were performed on the 10-year-old male. He was transported to Halifax Hospital where he was pronounced deceased."