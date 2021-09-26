CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Hazardous Rip Currents Lead To 10-Year-Old's Drowning Death

By Diane Coston
newsdaytonabeach.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaytona Beach, FL - Volusia County Beach Safety (VCBS) reports that hazardous rip current conditions led to the drowning death of a 10-year-old boy yesterday (September 25) around 6:15 p.m. VCBS Captain A.J. Miller said in a press release that the boy, who is from Keystone Heights, "was swimming with two other individuals in the 700 Block N. The Beach, Daytona Beach (Glenview Walkover). Beach Safety personnel spotted them in a rip current roughly 100 yards from shore. Beach Safety brought all three back to shore where lifesaving efforts were performed on the 10-year-old male. He was transported to Halifax Hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

newsdaytonabeach.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Keystone Heights, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Daytona Beach, FL
Accidents
Volusia County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Rip Currents#Swimming#Accident#Block N#Beach Safety
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy