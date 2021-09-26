CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picture of the Day: Spinner sunrise

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Vergonet submitted this photo and note: “Sunrise over Dekalb-Peachtree Airport (KPDK) as viewed in the spinner.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for...

generalaviationnews.com

generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Aerobat Over Huntington Beach

Bill Forelli submitted this photo and note: “First flight in a Cessna 152 Aerobat over Huntington Beach, California.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Cessna 170 in the weeds

Allen Macbean submitted this photo and note: “We visited one of the airstrips on Freemont Island in the Great Salt Lake the other day. The strip is not particularly challenging, and the bugs will make you wonder why you exited the cockpit, but the views are great and the silence is worth it. Plus it’s always nice to get a little dirt on the tires.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
generalaviationnews.com

Pictures of the Day: Lonely plane

Gary Lanthrum submitted these photos and note: “My Maule MX7-180C parked on the Alvord Desert in Southeast Oregon. I went for star gazing and the quiet of the desert. When unpredicted storms rolled in, there were no stars and the howling winds killed the quiet. It was still an adventure to remember.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
boothbayregister.com

September sunrise

Take a different route to work. That’s one of the tips offered by photographers looking for inspiration for their work. And it worked this morning, Sept. 24. Just after 7 a.m., after veering from my usual route to get to the office, the orange glow caught my eyes. Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library, in itself a visual treat, was ready for the taking … of my camera lens.
PHOTOGRAPHY
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the day: On the right track

Ted Luebbers sent in this photo with a note: “Granpa Frank McCutcheon shows his granddaughter, Molly, how to fly using one of EAA Chapter 534’s simulators. Frank is one of the chapter’s A&Ps and private pilot who keeps both young and old on the right track while repairing and building aircraft.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Sunrise in Haleakala Crater

You know it’s a good picture when you have to stop and ponder if it’s even real or not. And the image below of the Haleakala Crater in Maui, HI, USA seems to fall on the same league; it’s that surreal. The name Haleakala in Hawaiian translates to “house of the sun”, and in this image taken by photographer Tanmay Sapkal, it seems he has captured the essence of the crater’s name:
PHOTOGRAPHY
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Sweet reflections on my Legend Cub

Bob Summers submitted this photo and note: “Dawn parol flight near Mt. Rainier in perfect light…Accidentally caught the double image reflection on the paint of the little Legend Cub.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All...
PHOTOGRAPHY
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Buddy the WWI Flying Ace

Richard Waltman submitted this photo and note: “My co-pilot Buddy loves flying almost as much as I do. It reminds me of Snoopy, so I nicknamed him the WWI Flying Ace Buddy.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via...
PHOTOGRAPHY
