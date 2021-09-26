CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The great photos of fans that watched Sunderland's 100% record at the Stadium of Light continue against Bolton Wanderers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Winchester’s 17th minute goal was enough to secure the three-points for Sunderland. Post-match, Lee Johnson hailed the result as a ‘big three points’ and credited Bolton for giving his side a tough game:. "It's definitely fair to say it was a really tough game and we knew that before,"...

Carl Winchester
The Black Cats are looking to get back to winning ways in the league following the disappointing 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town last time out in League One. Sunderland comfortably beat Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup in midweek and head coach Lee Johnson will be hoping his side will carry that momentum into the Stadium of Light clash this afternoon.
