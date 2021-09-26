CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 14 will get complete redesign and lose mini model in 2022

Cover picture for the articleApple's next iPhone release, the "iPhone 14," will have more changes than the iPhone 13, according to a report, with a "complete redesign" on the cards for the 2022 models. Apple has only just released its iPhone 13 range, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from moving to speculate about next year's models. In a Sunday report, it is claimed that there will be big things happening for the "iPhone 14."

