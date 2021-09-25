NFL Mental Health & Wellness Series – Solomon Thomas

The deep ball took off at this time last year, and in the pass-happy NFL, we're back to confirm it is again a popular mode of moving the football. We're diving into the league's top deep threats a tad earlier than a year ago, for good reason: A long-ball hero of the last decade put together a vintage performance Sunday. DeSean Jackson made his first memories as a Ram in Los Angeles' win over Tampa Bay, catching three passes for 120 yards, including a 75-yard completion Jackson took for a touchdown. The scoring strike tied Jackson with Lance Alworth for the most receiving touchdowns of 75-plus yards in a career (nine), per NFL Research, and prompted legendary ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman to aptly summarize it as such: "He came into the league fast, he'll leave the league fast!"

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO