NFL Mental Health & Wellness Series – Solomon Thomas

NFL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItTakesAllOfUs to destigmatize seeking help for mental health struggles. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas is a strong advocate for prioritizing mental wellness and seeking help when you need it. If you or a loved one need help, call 800-273-TALK or visit MHANational.org.

www.nfl.com

