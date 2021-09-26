CM Punk Shares His Top 3 Dream Matches In AEW

CM Punk had a nice run in WWE despite the questionable booking decisions made for his character by creative. He didn’t fit the standard WWE mold for what a champion should look like or how they should act and the fans loved him for it. Often times it seems he was punished simply for being that way- different. In the 1990s that would have pushed him all the way to the top but in today’s corporate, charity-based marketing environment it often doesn’t pay off. Instead of a proper push for a guy like CM Punk we are more likely to get someone we don’t want at the top shoved down our throats.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO