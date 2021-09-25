Abilene - Charles "Dwight" Calvin, 47 of Abilene, KS passed away September 23, 2021 at Salina Regional Hospital. He was born September 3, 1974 to Richard and Valane (Hoover) Calvin. Dwight was a graduate from Abilene High School in 1994. On October 2, 1999 he was united in marriage to Michelle Howard and had 2 daughters, Destiny and Chyanne. He worked maintenance at Russell Stovers for over 20 years. His hobbies included, hunting, and fishing, 57 Chevy's, Weird Al Yankovic, and collecting Hot Wheel cars. He was an avid supporter of Vietnam and followed the.