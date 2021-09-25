Elizabeth “Beth” Gile Whitney

Merri Beth Brien, 24, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Billings Clinic. She was born October 29, 1996 in Crow Agency, Montana the oldest twin girl born to Rebecca Big Man and Edward Brien Sr. She was a member of the Big Lodge clan and a child of the Big Lodge clan. Her Apsáalooke name Déaxkaash Alíinneetaalawiish / Eagle That Walks Along The Road was given to her by her grandmother Gladyce Brien.She was raised in Crow Agency, Montana, and received her early education at Crow Agency Public School. Her Godparents were Ben Big Man Jr. and Lovern Takes Horse. Her adopted father was Marlin Cloud.She is preceded in death by her partner Roman Bell Rock; maternal great-great-grandparent, John (Louella) Wilson, and Max (Cordelia) Big Man; paternal great-greatgrandparents, Franklin (Mae) House, Harry (Sarah) Don’t Mix, and Lucy Cummins; maternal great-grandparents, Benjamin Big Man Sr., Frances Fallsdown, Annie, Pearl and Myrtle Bigman, Edgar, Mike and Arthur Bigman, Ivan Wilson, Rosie Fry, Arlene and John WIlson Jr.; paternal great-grandmothers, Myers and Rosabelle (House) Fighter, Emma Don’t Mix, and Clarence Brien; maternal grandparents, Roberta Big Man and Earl Rock, Tsianina “Susie” Bigman Springfield; paternal grandmothers, Harry and Bugsy Springfield, Robert Brien, Ricky, Norman and Arnold Fighter; and her brother, Varin Brien.She is survived by her parents, Rebecca Big Man and Edward (Alferdene) Brien Sr.; her children, Gabrielle Mae, Brian Lydale, twins Sarah Paulette and Blessings Xaviar and Terrin Coy, and Jayden KnowsHisGun Brien; her maternal great-grandparents, Beverly Wilson Charges Strong, Pauline Wilson-McDonald, Lawrence Wilson; her paternal greatgrandmother, Mary Helen (Alex) Medicine Horse, Raymond and Bruce (Agatha) House, Fannie (Kenneth) Plenty, Mary (Edward) Iron, and Ronnie Bruce Eastman; her paternal grandparents, Gladyce and Woodrow Brien, Elizabeth and Shirley FIghter, Mae and Lourie Smith, Paul House, Elizabeth (Earl) Old Chief, Susian (Aaron) Red Star, Mary Springfield, Myra Gros Ventre; maternal grandparents: Lorrie (Eric Brien) Big Man, Karen (Billy Ray) Eastman, Benjamin (Emily) Big Man Jr.; her aunts, Emily (Ben Jr.) Big Man, Unice (Rhett) Bowers, Alice Fighter, Emma (Ron) Rides Horse, Katrina and Olivia Davies, Bobbi Schenderline, Chantel Alden, Mary Rock Big Man, Sarah Hawk, Luella Brien, Tammy (Robin) Standick, Ashley and Emma Big Man, Maureen (Lewellyn) Dawes and Miriam Eastman; her uncles, Myers Sr. (Vera), Travis Sr. (Tammy) and Norman Brien, Landon Old Chief, the Springfield brothers, Jon (Tia) Fighter, Kindal Old Horn, Zachary Fighter, Lance and David (Nina) Big Man, Eric Leland Bigman Brien, Aaron (Misty) Brien, Billy Jr. and Geoffrey (Tamara) Eastman, Jeffery.

