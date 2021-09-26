CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton tells fans he's 'on the mend' after Ryder Cup scare

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Harry Potter" actor Tom Felton took to Instagram Saturday to ensure fans he was all right after a scare at the Ryder Cup. Felton, who portrayed the villainous Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movie series, was whisked off the Whistling Straits course in Haven on Thursday after falling to the ground on the 18th green. Felton was competing with the European celebrity team one day before the start of the golf tournament.

Tom Felton says he’s ‘on the mend’ after golf course collapse

Tom Felton has updated concerned fans worried about his health following the “Harry Potter” star’s collapse while participating in a celebrity golf tournament. In a new video uploaded to Instagram, Felton, 34, is seen in a cheery mood, playing the guitar while telling followers that he’s “on the mend” following the incident.
Devin Booker’s Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Glamorizes Fans at Met Gala 2021

Met Gala is known to be the biggest fashion event of the year and in 2021 it was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where many celebrities came to the event in their most astonishing and fashionable outfits. Among which was Devin Booker’s reported girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who charmed all the media and fans with her stunning outfit.
