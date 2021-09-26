Seesawing Intel Core i9-12900K sample with disabled AVX-512 teeters against the i9-11900K in preview benchmarks and fails to overwhelm the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
A benchmark preview of the Intel Core i9-12900K has been accidentally posted online, and it shows the 12th Gen Alder Lake hybrid chip offering a seesaw-like performance against the Rocket Lake i9-11900K. While the engineering sample does show promise even without the AVX-512 instruction set, it could not shine against the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Zen 3 part.www.notebookcheck.net
