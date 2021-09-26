CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Seesawing Intel Core i9-12900K sample with disabled AVX-512 teeters against the i9-11900K in preview benchmarks and fails to overwhelm the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA benchmark preview of the Intel Core i9-12900K has been accidentally posted online, and it shows the 12th Gen Alder Lake hybrid chip offering a seesaw-like performance against the Rocket Lake i9-11900K. While the engineering sample does show promise even without the AVX-512 instruction set, it could not shine against the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Zen 3 part.

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel's Core i9-12900K beats Ryzen 9 5950X by 39% in Ashes of the Singularity

In brief: Alder Lake's performance is slowly coming into focus as more benchmark results show up online. Although Intel has yet to reveal its 12th generation Core processors, it looks like the top-end Core i9-12900K could offer significantly better performance in some games compared to AMD's current flagship CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950X.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $258.88 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet Lake#Intel Core#Rocket Lake#Alder Lake 8c
HEXUS.net

SiSoftware compiles Intel Core i9-12900K performance preview

SiSoftware is well known in PC enthusiast circles for its synthetic benchmark and system information software. We have seen plenty of hardware leaks in the past when developers and engineers test unreleased products, and they pop up in the SiSoft online database. This weekend SiSoftware did something a bit different, it decided to compile its own tables and charts of an unreleased processor performance and write a blog post about its findings. Either there has been an internal rethink or an external elbow poke in the last few hours, as the blog/charts have all been removed from the SiSoft website.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Qualcomm vs Intel vs AMD Chromebook: A detailed comparison

Chromebooks come in a variety of configurations. One aspect you might not consider when buying a new Chromebook is the processor. While processor speed and benchmarks are all the rage for many PC users, those looking for a Chromebook typically give these things less weight. That doesn’t mean raw processing power isn’t important. If you want to run demanding Linux apps, Android games, or open a hundred Chrome tabs, a capable processor is key. Let’s talk about Qualcomm vs Intel vs AMD in Chromebooks today.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

AMD Ryzen Owners Update Your Drivers ASAP To Patch This Password Stealing Exploit

Heads up for anyone running an AMD build, there is a new chipset driver update available, and you're going to want to install it. The update patches a vulnerability that could allow a user with low privileges to access uninitialized physical memory pages that potential contain sensitive information, including passwords.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
gizmochina.com

Redmi G 2021 gaming notebook launched in Intel and AMD variants

Redmi has silently announced the Redmi G 2021 gaming-focused laptops in China. It comes in Intel and AMD variants. Both models offer a 144Hz display, up to 16 GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 graphics. Redmi G 2021 specifications. The Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch display...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Extreme review: A match made in heaven for AMD Ryzen 9 processors

If you want the absolute best performance from AMD processors, the Threadripper range and best motherboards with TRX40 chipset are the combinations to go for. But if you don't have thousands of fiat money to spare on such a setup, motherboard vendors have been able to push the AMD X570 chipset considerably, which allows one to use high-end platforms with more affordable CPUs.
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

GIGABYTE Expands Workstation Product Portfolio for AMD Ryzen™ Based Products

September 23rd, 2021 – GIGABYTE Technology, (TWSE: 2376), an industry leader in high-performance servers and workstations, today announced two new W-series workstations, W771-Z00 for AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors and W331-Z00 for AMD Ryzen™ processors, as well as a WRX80 chipset motherboard, MC62-G40, and a TRX40 chipset rack server, G182-C20. Remote work and a high level of compute for 3D design or engineering are driving factors for these new professional products.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Intel i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU tested in Ashes of the Singularity, results suggest significant gains over AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X

AotS might not be a popular benchmarking tool due to its convoluted results, yet its reliance on CPU power seems to be great for highlighting Intel's Alder Lake performance. It is still unclear if the i9-12900K benefits from some overclocking treatment in this case, but the Alder Lake processor does seem to be 39% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X when coupled with an RTX 3080 running at High_1440p settings.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Leaked Cinebench screenshots show Intel's upcoming Core i9 12900K taking it to AMD's flagship CPU

A series of images provided by Twitter user @hw_reveal (via videocardz) allegedly shows Intel's Core i9 12900K processor breaking the 30k score barrier on Cinebench R23. We know that some qualification samples of the Alder Lake CPU have shown up and are being sold in China for over $1,000, not to mention partners are bound to be testing by now, so there is a chance that there may be some validity to these leaked images.
COMPUTERS
inforisktoday.com

A Single Vulnerability Affects All AMD Ryzen Processors

Security firm ZeroPeril has disclosed a vulnerability in AMD's Platform Security Processor, or PSP, chipset driver that affects almost all generations of its Ryzen processors, including some of the older AMD CPUs. For a complete list of affected products, refer to AMD's security advisory. The Vulnerability. The flaw, which is...
COMPUTERS
Fudzilla

Intel Alder Lake-S flagship Core i9-12900K SKU cleans AMD’s clock

Multiple Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation benchmarks have leaked in the past few hours for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake-S flagship Core i9-12900K SKU. According to Neowin the processor is a 16 core, 24 thread (16C/24T) part, and it seems Intel or its motherboard vendor partners have been testing these upcoming processors.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Intel Alder Lake-S Core i9-12900K trounces the Ryzen 9 5950X in AotS with ease

Multiple Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (AotS:E) benchmarks have leaked in the past few hours for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake-S flagship Core i9-12900K SKU. The processor is a 16 core, 24 thread (16C/24T) part, and it seems Intel or its motherboard vendor partners have been testing these upcoming processors. One...
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

Intel Core i9-12900K outperforms flagship Ryzen CPU in new leaked benchmark

Intel’s Alder Lake lineup is looking promising so far, and a new benchmark leak suggests that the company’s latest generation CPU might beat out AMD’s flagship processor. A benchmark test of Ashes of the Singularity has revealed that the Intel Core i9-12900K will have a significant performance edge over the Zen 3-powered Ryzen 9 5950X in some games.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy