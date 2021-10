The Notre Dame football team will look to run their record to 5-0 this Saturday, facing what could be their toughest opponent in the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Notre Dame football team is officially back in the top-10, ranking No. 9 overall in the latest AP Poll, this after dismantling the Wisconsin Badgers inside Soldier Field this past Saturday. On the strength of their defense, and strong play from third-string quarterback Drew Pyne, Notre Dame played as the underdog but ended up winning 41-14 against the No. 18 team in the country.

