NFL Week 3: The best daily fantasy bargains and prop bets

My first foray into props and daily fantasy bargains went about as well as I could have hoped. All three of my player bets hit, giving me that incredibly sustainable 100 percent success rate that will in no way set realistic expectations for the rest of the season. My Pharoah Brown punt play was a thick slice of nothing, but Chuba Hubbard and Terrace Marshall Jr. each provided decent value for DFS lineups relative to their cost.

The real trick is doing it again over a full slate of games rather than a single matchup that so badly screamed “Thursday Night Football throwaway” it’s amazing the Jaguars weren’t involved. Sunday is the backdrop to 14 regular season games, 13 of which will be eligible for a nine-spot classic DFS lineup. We’ll take a look at the inexpensive plays that can carry you into the money, as well as some prop bets that look pretty interesting through the lens of the first two weeks of the season.

The all bargain DFS team for Week 3

Players available for cheap in DraftKings Sunday Classic lineups: under $6,000 at quarterback, $5,000 at running back, under $4,000 at wide receiver, and under $3,500 at tight end. These are the guys who’ll let you splurge on stars like Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry.

QB Daniel Jones ($5,800)

Teddy Bridgewater is playing like a top 10 quarterback thanks to his newfound preference for deep and intermediate passes and is also only $5,800, but Jones may be the bigger value. Through two weeks he’s the league’s fourth-best fantasy quarterback, trailing only Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Tom Brady. He’s also got the Falcons, who’ve given up 40 points per game and eight passing touchdowns in two weeks, next on the schedule.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ($4,800)

There will probably be a rush on Sony Michel at $4,900. Don’t believe the hype. He’s got to deal with a Tampa rush defense that’s allowed only three yards per carry and is home to Vita Vea, a defensive tackle so cartoonishly large a family of four could camp comfortably under one of his suit jackets.

Instead, why not buy the dip on Edwards-Helaire, who is probably in the doghouse after costing the Chiefs a win with last week’s fumble, but also still their best option on the ground. He’ll go up against a much more favorable Chargers defense — one that currently ranks 31st in the league in yards allowed per carry (5.7).

WR K.J. Osborn ($3,500)

There are sustainability concerns. Osborn is third on the receiving depth chart. The Vikings, deep down inside, would like nothing more than to execute a service academy offense where Kirk Cousins throws the ball once per quarter and ultimately just lets Dalvin Cook take snaps behind center.

But Cousins has had to throw the ball more than 40 times per game because Minnesota keeps losing, and it’s likely they’ll be trailing at some point against the Seahawks. Osborn has 15 targets in two games and has had at least 14 fantasy points in each of them. I’d ride that train until the wheels fall off … or at least until the Lions come to town and Mike Zimmer no longer has to call passing plays.

TE Cole Kmet ($3,200)

The good news: Kmet had 47 snaps to Jimmy Graham’s 22 last week and is firmly entrenched as the Bears’ TE1. The bad news: Kmet also only earned two targets from Justin Fields. While he caught them both they resulted in -10 yards (one gain of zero yards, one offensive pass interference penalty). But hey, Fields is a monsoon compared to the gentle mist of Andy Dalton’s quarterbacking. Kmet is big and athletic enough to create problems up the seam. He’s a higher ceiling option than Jack Doyle ($3,200), but he also carries a lower floor.

The prop bets I like

Thursday night results: 3-3 (1.000). Season to date: 3-3 (1.000)

Chase Edmonds OVER 77.5 total yards

Edmonds is averaging 90.5 total yards per game. None of those came against the Lions, who were last seen allowing Aaron Jones to do whatever the hell he wanted Monday night. The former Fordham star hasn’t been the revelation fantasy speculators had hoped with Kenyan Drake no longer in Arizona, but he’s been solid enough as an RB3.

If you’re worried the Cardinals may take their foot off the gas if they build a big lead, fear not. Edmonds had eight of his 16 touches in the second half of Week 1’s 25-point win over the Titans and finished that game with 106 total yards.

TJ Hockenson OVER 5.5 receptions

Hockenson has 20 targets and 16 catches in two games this season and is clearly the first name that pops into Jared Goff’s brain each time he drops back to pass. The Ravens have given up 17 receptions to tight ends already this season. While Hockenson isn’t on the same level of Darren Waller or Travis Kelce, he should be able to haul in his share of catches despite Baltimore’s double teams. Hock’s 62.5 yard o/u is less tempting since we saw what Goff does in desperation in a trailing game last week; his last three completions to Hockenson resulted in a ridiculous 10 yards.

Jared Goff UNDER 10.5 rush yards

Goff only has 18 games in 77 games as an NFL starter in which he’s run for at least 11 yards, but he gets this relatively cushy o/u because he ran for 46 yards last week. That doubled his previous career high and was, in large part, a function of a Packer pass rush whose lack of push up front created massive gaps for the pocket QB to sneak through en route to big gains on broken plays (though there were a couple designed runs as well). This week he gets the Ravens, who limited Patrick Mahomes — a guy significantly more mobile than Goff — to three rushing yards.

Teddy Bridgewater OVER 245.5 passing yards

Teddy’s a deep ball guy now. It rules. That said, there’s a not-unreasonable chance you tear up this ticket because KJ Hamler does something like this:

Austin Ekeler longest rush OVER 13.5 yards

Six different players have rushes of 15 yards or more against the Chiefs this season, including Devonta Freeman. Ekeler is averaging 12 carries per game and his 2.4 yards after contact are sixth-best among running backs this season.

My straight-up picks

Good news! There’s a much more insightful breakdown of these here. We’re already off to a great start. The Panthers handled their business AND I absolutely nailed my Beer of the Week selection — the local (to me) brewery partly responsible for turning an entire section of golf fans into a drunken stretch of Fenway Park bleachers at 7am.

If you’re just interested in Sunday’s picks, here you go (All moneyline odds via Tipico.):

Panthers (-410) at Texans

(-410) at Texans Washington at Bills (-350)

(-350) Bears at Browns (-360)

(-360) Ravens (-400) at Lions

(-400) at Lions Colts at Titans (-240)

(-240) Chargers at Chiefs (-290)

(-290) Saints at Patriots (-155)

(-155) Falcons at Giants (-155)

(-155) Bengals at Steelers (-170)

(-170) Cardinals (-350) at Jaguars

(-350) at Jaguars Jets at Broncos (-600)

(-600) Dolphins at Raiders (-200)

(-200) Buccaneers at Rams (+102)

(+102) Seahawks (-130) at Vikings

(-130) at Vikings Packers (+140) at 49ers

(+140) at 49ers Eagles at Cowboys (-190)

