CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 3: The best daily fantasy bargains and prop bets

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127sIh_0c8akLl700

My first foray into props and daily fantasy bargains went about as well as I could have hoped. All three of my player bets hit, giving me that incredibly sustainable 100 percent success rate that will in no way set realistic expectations for the rest of the season. My Pharoah Brown punt play was a thick slice of nothing, but Chuba Hubbard and Terrace Marshall Jr. each provided decent value for DFS lineups relative to their cost.

The real trick is doing it again over a full slate of games rather than a single matchup that so badly screamed “Thursday Night Football throwaway” it’s amazing the Jaguars weren’t involved. Sunday is the backdrop to 14 regular season games, 13 of which will be eligible for a nine-spot classic DFS lineup. We’ll take a look at the inexpensive plays that can carry you into the money, as well as some prop bets that look pretty interesting through the lens of the first two weeks of the season.

The all bargain DFS team for Week 3

Players available for cheap in DraftKings Sunday Classic lineups: under $6,000 at quarterback, $5,000 at running back, under $4,000 at wide receiver, and under $3,500 at tight end. These are the guys who’ll let you splurge on stars like Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry.

QB Daniel Jones ($5,800)

Teddy Bridgewater is playing like a top 10 quarterback thanks to his newfound preference for deep and intermediate passes and is also only $5,800, but Jones may be the bigger value. Through two weeks he’s the league’s fourth-best fantasy quarterback, trailing only Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Tom Brady. He’s also got the Falcons, who’ve given up 40 points per game and eight passing touchdowns in two weeks, next on the schedule.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ($4,800)

There will probably be a rush on Sony Michel at $4,900. Don’t believe the hype. He’s got to deal with a Tampa rush defense that’s allowed only three yards per carry and is home to Vita Vea, a defensive tackle so cartoonishly large a family of four could camp comfortably under one of his suit jackets.

Instead, why not buy the dip on Edwards-Helaire, who is probably in the doghouse after costing the Chiefs a win with last week’s fumble, but also still their best option on the ground. He’ll go up against a much more favorable Chargers defense — one that currently ranks 31st in the league in yards allowed per carry (5.7).

WR K.J. Osborn ($3,500)

There are sustainability concerns. Osborn is third on the receiving depth chart. The Vikings, deep down inside, would like nothing more than to execute a service academy offense where Kirk Cousins throws the ball once per quarter and ultimately just lets Dalvin Cook take snaps behind center.

But Cousins has had to throw the ball more than 40 times per game because Minnesota keeps losing, and it’s likely they’ll be trailing at some point against the Seahawks. Osborn has 15 targets in two games and has had at least 14 fantasy points in each of them. I’d ride that train until the wheels fall off … or at least until the Lions come to town and Mike Zimmer no longer has to call passing plays.

TE Cole Kmet ($3,200)

The good news: Kmet had 47 snaps to Jimmy Graham’s 22 last week and is firmly entrenched as the Bears’ TE1. The bad news: Kmet also only earned two targets from Justin Fields. While he caught them both they resulted in -10 yards (one gain of zero yards, one offensive pass interference penalty). But hey, Fields is a monsoon compared to the gentle mist of Andy Dalton’s quarterbacking. Kmet is big and athletic enough to create problems up the seam. He’s a higher ceiling option than Jack Doyle ($3,200), but he also carries a lower floor.

The prop bets I like

Thursday night results: 3-3 (1.000). Season to date: 3-3 (1.000)

Chase Edmonds OVER 77.5 total yards

Edmonds is averaging 90.5 total yards per game. None of those came against the Lions, who were last seen allowing Aaron Jones to do whatever the hell he wanted Monday night. The former Fordham star hasn’t been the revelation fantasy speculators had hoped with Kenyan Drake no longer in Arizona, but he’s been solid enough as an RB3.

If you’re worried the Cardinals may take their foot off the gas if they build a big lead, fear not. Edmonds had eight of his 16 touches in the second half of Week 1’s 25-point win over the Titans and finished that game with 106 total yards.

TJ Hockenson OVER 5.5 receptions

Hockenson has 20 targets and 16 catches in two games this season and is clearly the first name that pops into Jared Goff’s brain each time he drops back to pass. The Ravens have given up 17 receptions to tight ends already this season. While Hockenson isn’t on the same level of Darren Waller or Travis Kelce, he should be able to haul in his share of catches despite Baltimore’s double teams. Hock’s 62.5 yard o/u is less tempting since we saw what Goff does in desperation in a trailing game last week; his last three completions to Hockenson resulted in a ridiculous 10 yards.

Jared Goff UNDER 10.5 rush yards

Goff only has 18 games in 77 games as an NFL starter in which he’s run for at least 11 yards, but he gets this relatively cushy o/u because he ran for 46 yards last week. That doubled his previous career high and was, in large part, a function of a Packer pass rush whose lack of push up front created massive gaps for the pocket QB to sneak through en route to big gains on broken plays (though there were a couple designed runs as well). This week he gets the Ravens, who limited Patrick Mahomes — a guy significantly more mobile than Goff — to three rushing yards.

Teddy Bridgewater OVER 245.5 passing yards

Teddy’s a deep ball guy now. It rules. That said, there’s a not-unreasonable chance you tear up this ticket because KJ Hamler does something like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GESR_0c8akLl700

Austin Ekeler longest rush OVER 13.5 yards

Six different players have rushes of 15 yards or more against the Chiefs this season, including Devonta Freeman. Ekeler is averaging 12 carries per game and his 2.4 yards after contact are sixth-best among running backs this season.

My straight-up picks

Good news! There’s a much more insightful breakdown of these here. We’re already off to a great start. The Panthers handled their business AND I absolutely nailed my Beer of the Week selection — the local (to me) brewery partly responsible for turning an entire section of golf fans into a drunken stretch of Fenway Park bleachers at 7am.

If you’re just interested in Sunday’s picks, here you go (All moneyline odds via Tipico.):

  • Panthers (-410) at Texans
  • Washington at Bills (-350)
  • Bears at Browns (-360)
  • Ravens (-400) at Lions
  • Colts at Titans (-240)
  • Chargers at Chiefs (-290)
  • Saints at Patriots (-155)
  • Falcons at Giants (-155)
  • Bengals at Steelers (-170)
  • Cardinals (-350) at Jaguars
  • Jets at Broncos (-600)
  • Dolphins at Raiders (-200)
  • Buccaneers at Rams (+102)
  • Seahawks (-130) at Vikings
  • Packers (+140) at 49ers
  • Eagles at Cowboys (-190)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
watchstadium.com

NFL Betting: Week 3 Best Picks and Advice

During the NFL season, Stadium sports betting analyst Nate Jacobson will break down every single point spread using lines as of Thursday morning. Here are his thoughts on the Week 3 slate. Note: Nate will discuss all of his college football and NFL bets on the Sharp Lessons podcast that...
NFL
Sporting News

NFL DFS Picks Week 3: Best sleepers, value players for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

The first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season has come to a close -- mercifully, for any Lions defenders trying to defend Aaron Jones -- and it’s time to turn the page to Week 3. For NFL DFS players, it’s never too early to start pinpointing sleepers and value plays. Often, the best DraftKings and FanDuel bargains can be found four to five days before Sunday’s first kickoffs, so let's see what the daily fantasy football overseers are giving us to work with this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Week 3#Fantasy#Jets#Seahawks#American Football#Dfs#Falcons#Rb Clyde Edwards Helaire#Sony Michel
SportsGrid

3 Best Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Broncos Week 4 Game

The 3-0 Denver Broncos will look to prove they’re legit in Week 4 when the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens come to town. FanDuel Sportsbook seems to believe in the Broncos, listing them as slim 1-point underdogs to the Ravens, who own the league’s sixth-best Super Bowl odds at +1300. If you’re...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Rob Gronkowski News

Injuries have plagued Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski throughout his NFL career. But they may be rearing their ugly head again ahead of Sunday’s big reunion game with his former team, the New England Patriots. On Friday, Gronkowski was officially listed as doubtful for the contest with a...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Rejected Signing Tom Brady Before QB Joined Buccaneers

Tom Brady is enjoying his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he won a Super Bowl with the team earlier this year. But before he signed with Tampa, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was looking to play for another contender. According to a new book by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Brady wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers since he grew up a 49ers fan. However, the 49ers had no interest in signing him as they thought he was not much of an upgrade from current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy