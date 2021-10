It’s early in the season, we know. The Buffalo Bills went 26 years between division championships, so just BACK OFF!. With that said, Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins propelled the Bills to the top spot in the AFC East. The Bills and Dolphins are tied with the New England Patriots at 1-1, but Buffalo now owns the tiebreaker in AFC East record (1-0 to 1-1). Miami has the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England right now while Buffalo has a head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami. The New York Jets are 0-2 and a hot mess.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO