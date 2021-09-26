Kenny Golladay Start/Sit Week 3: Giants WR needs to prove himself

One of the most talked about moments during the New York Giants‘ week 2 loss to Washington didn’t happen on the field. Rather, wide receiver Kenny Golladay would put attention on himself while on the sideline when he appeared to have an emotional outburst at either Daniel Jones or Jason Garrett. Jones would quickly stand up for Golladay in his comments after the game, but many still wondered about the situation and whether Jones was simply saying what was good for public appearances.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO