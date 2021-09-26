CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Golladay Start/Sit Week 3: Giants WR needs to prove himself

By Andy Gallagher
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince signing his lucrative deal in free agency, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay hasn’t quite had the impact that fantasy football managers were hoping for. The former Detroit Lions star, who was expected to be the team’s WR1, has just 7 receptions for 102 yards. Perhaps more concerning is the chemistry between Sterling Shepard and quarterback Daniel Jones, which has relegated Golladay to the team’s second option.

