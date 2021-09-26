How to Watch the Ryder Cup, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first team to 14.5 points wins the Ryder Cup, and the U.S. team finds itself in prime position to close out a victory entering Sunday's final round. The Americans come into today's 12 singles pairings with an 11-5 lead after extending the advantage they claimed in Friday's first round. The star of the Ryder Cup so far has been Dustin Johnson, who has all three of his matches for the United States.