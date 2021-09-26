CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How to Watch the Ryder Cup, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Kristofer Habbas
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The first team to 14.5 points wins the Ryder Cup, and the U.S. team finds itself in prime position to close out a victory entering Sunday's final round. The Americans come into today's 12 singles pairings with an 11-5 lead after extending the advantage they claimed in Friday's first round. The star of the Ryder Cup so far has been Dustin Johnson, who has all three of his matches for the United States.

www.si.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

World Long Drive Championship: Bryson DeChambeau THROUGH after nuking more bombs

Bryson DeChambeau has qualified for the next round of the Professional Long Driver's Association World Championship. DeChambeau cruised into qualifying for the round of 32 and will compete again tomorrow evening before they cut the field again. He will attempt to get into the final eight to cap off a...
GOLF
Reuters

Garcia's American wife calls on US Ryder Cup fans to cheer not jeer

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The American wife of Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia has called on her compatriots to show European players respect during the Ryder Cup after being embarrassed by some U.S. fans at the 2016 competition in Minnesota. Angela Akins said she hoped there would be no repeat of...
GOLF
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Fedex Cup#Tv Channel#Americans#Nbc#Ksan San Angelo#Team Usa#European#Team Europe#Schauffele

Comments / 0

Community Policy