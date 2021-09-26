CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Green Bay Packers’ defense is its own worst nightmare in 2021

By Dalton Miller
Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers might be in trouble, and it could very well be their own doing. The Packers’ defense is playing poorly. They’re struggling versus both the run and pass right now, and that’s against two teams that lack legitimate receiving threats. Quite frankly, they haven’t even played an established top-20 quarterback yet. Still, they rank 28th in defensive efficiency through two weeks.

