Why the Green Bay Packers’ defense is its own worst nightmare in 2021

The Green Bay Packers need help at linebacker. But that’s nothing new, as we’ve all known this for the last few years. What is new, however, is a report from CBS’s Jonathan Jones that Green Bay “were working the phones early in the week to get some linebacker help.” He doesn’t list any potential candidates and doesn’t specify whether he means inside linebacker or someone on the edge which allows our minds to wander.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO