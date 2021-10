Retail prices for 180 widely used specialty prescription drugs increased by an average of 4.8% in 2020, more than three times the rate of general inflation for that same period (1.3%), according to AARP’s latest Rx Price Watch Report. This category generally includes drugs that are used to treat complex, chronic conditions and require special administration or handling. Last year the average annual cost for one specialty medication used on a chronic basis was $84,442 – but it would have been only $39,068 if retail price changes for these drugs had been limited to the rate of inflation from 2006 to 2020.

