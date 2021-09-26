Sheila Garrity: Thanks to Dr. Peter and Cheryl Franta

Twenty-five years ago, Dr. Peter and Cheryl Franta, parents of four young children at the time, set out to organize the La Crescent Run to the Edge 5K during the Applefest celebration. Over the years, a group of close friends have lent their skills and talents to help organize the Run to the Edge, making it one of our area’s premier running events. This past Saturday, the Franta’s let the sun set on their volunteer leadership for the challenging 5K up the bluffs from La Crescent.