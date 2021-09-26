Astringency sub-qualities of red wines and the influence of wine-saliva aggregates
By Natalia Brossard, Beatriz Gonzalez-Muñoz, Carolina Pavez, Arianna Ricci, Xinmiao Wang, Fernando Osorio, Edmundo Bordeu, Giuseppina Paola Parpinello, Jianshe Chen. Astringency may be described as the dry, rough, and puckering sensation experienced in the mouth and is it perceived as an increase of frictional forces between surfaces within the oral cavity (Upadhyay et al., 2016). In enology, astringency is a crucial sensory attribute that contributes to mouthfeel of red wines, and it is a significant contributor to consumer acceptance (Basalekou et al., 2019; Bajec and Pickering, 2008; Gawel 1998). During ripening, the reduction of the drying astringency found in immature grapes is expected (Rousseau and Delteil 2000). However, the real influence of ripeness on astringency is still not completely clear.www.ciencia-e-vinho.com
