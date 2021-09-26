Astringency sub-qualities of red wines and the influence of wine-saliva aggregates

For many, a day spent wine tasting is an escape. Many wineries are set in the midst of gorgeous natural surroundings, and while sipping wine, we often feel transported to some far-off place. For some, wine tasting is a hobby and an opportunity to learn about where wine grapes are grown, how wine is made, the differences from one wine to the next, and how wines transform or shine when paired with food. Still, for others, wine tasting provides the backdrop for adventure. Whether escape, hobby or adventure, wine tasting often brings more than just, well, wine. Here are some of the most memorable wine-tasting experiences found throughout the region. Pour yourself a glass and let the fun begin!

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO