The serving Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered marketing executive Sarah Everard will be sentenced at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday.Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty to the charges against him and faces life in prison following the harrowing murder that rocked the nation and sparked fresh calls for tougher police action on violence against women.At the beginning of Couzens’s two-day sentence hearing on Wednesday, the court heard how the married father-of-two used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard, 33, off a dark street in south London on 3 March as she...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO