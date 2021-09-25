CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extraction 2 Netflix release date revealed by Chris Hemsworth

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Netflix updated its curious audience on the platform’s top 10 most most-watched movies of all time. At the top was an obvious contender: the down-and-dirty, Chris Hemsworth-led action thriller, Extraction. Produced by the Russo bros. and directed by Avengers: Endgame stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, the movie laced a ’90s-era political thriller with modern direct-to-video action. Two months into a global pandemic, it was a colossal hit. Obviously, we’re getting Extraction 2.

