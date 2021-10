We are consolidating ESXI clusters and I am trying to understand how should we consolidate the SDRS clusters. There are 2 ESXI clusters having their own SDRS clusters. We will map the storage from ESXI Cluster A ( source ) to ESXI cluster B ( target ) and then vMotion migrate all the VMs to ESXI cluster B (target ) . Then we will decomission the ESXI cluster A ( source ). Could you please guide us how should we merge the SDRS cluster.

