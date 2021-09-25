CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo is releasing a six-button Genesis controller for Switch, but only in Japan

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, Nintendo will give Switch Online subscribers the chance to purchase Sega Genesis games as part of a DLC pack with N64 titles. And to make the experience as authentic as possible while playing them, the gaming giant is also selling wireless N64 and Genesis controllers exclusively to Switch Online subscribers. The gaming giant showed off a three-button Genesis controller at its most recent Direct stream in the west. Based on a tweet by Nintendo Japan, though, it will release a six-button version in its home country instead.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Fans are Ecstatic About N64 and Sega Genesis Games

During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, an Expansion Pass for Nintendo Switch Online was revealed, which will allow subscribers to play games originally released on the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. Nintendo 64 games had been rumored for the platform for months, but the Genesis games came as a pretty big surprise! Either way, fans seem pretty excited about the possibility of playing so many classic games on Nintendo's handheld hybrid, and many took to social media to share their excitement. Hopefully that excitement will remain high when Nintendo reveals a price point for the Expansion Pass sometime in the next few weeks!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Players Surprised With Stealth Release

The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite just got a stealth release. This month, video game releases are starting to heat up with the likes of Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Lost Judgment, NBA 2K22, Tales of Arise, and more. That said, many of the month's biggest and most notable releases aren't coming to Switch and Switch Lite. It's a somewhat slow month for the Nintendo console, making this surprise release all the more noteworthy. That said, the game itself isn't particularly noteworthy, but it's in a genre that's starving for games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Japan#Sega Genesis#Switch Online#Dlc#Nintendo Of America#Japanese
Anime News Network

Nintendo Offers 'Switch Online + Expansion Pack' Membership With N64, Genesis Games

Service launches with late October followed by modern recreations of N64, Genesis controllers. Nintendo announced a new "Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack" paid membership service for its Switch console during a Nintendo Direct stream on Thursday. The membership will allow access to classic games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis game library. The service will launch in late October.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disco Elysium Gets Nintendo Switch Release Date

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, the lauded story-driven role-playing game about being a total failure of a detective, has finally gotten itself a Switch release date: Oct. 12. A physical version of the game for the Switch will be available in early 2022. Pre-orders for the digital version begin today.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

N64 and Sega Genesis emulators coming to Nintendo Switch in late October

A 40-minute Nintendo Direct took place today at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. News for several upcoming games was given. Emulators are coming to Nintendo Switch including one for Sega Genesis and N64. N64 and Sega Genesis controllers for Nintendo Switch were also announced. They will come to Nintendo Switch...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles for October 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Square Enix reveals Dungeon Encounters dungeon crawler at TGS 2021

On Friday, Square Enix revealed Dungeon Encounters, a new dungeon crawler led by Final Fantasy veteran Hiroyuki Ito, the director of Final Fantasy 6, Final Fantasy 9, and Final Fantasy 12, and the creator of the franchise’s classic Active Time Battle system. To describe Ito’s new game as minimalist might be underselling it; players appear to walk through grid-based labyrinths, are rewarded for mapping them out, and occasionally fall into menu-based battles against monsters. Dungeon Encounters’ first trailer is perplexing and perhaps a bit distressing for fans of Ito’s past work — but I remain hopeful.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Konami’s eFootball a disaster at launch, Steam’s worst-rated game ever

Well, Pro Evolution Soccer’s transition to fully free-to-play eFootball is quite the hot mess. Konami’s futbol game launched on Wednesday with player expectations already set into the future, thanks to a development roadmap promising a lot of core features coming via title updates. But that doesn’t even begin to account for the cavalcade of jank players have encountered — particularly PC players, who have made it the worst-rated Steam game of all time, according to one site’s metric.
FIFA
The Independent

How to play the Halo Infinite beta on Xbox this weekend

After a lengthy delay, the Halo Infinite release date is just around the corner. Developed by 343 Industries and released by Xbox Game Studios, the newest entry into the Halo franchise was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series S and Series X in November 2020.Before the full game arrives in December, however, Xbox players will have access to a full open beta or “flight” from 1 October – 4 October. Following previously closed and invite-only flight tests, this limited time beta is open to everyone.Here’s what you need to know.How to play the Halo Infinite beta on...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Restock at Amazon Increases Your Odds of Buying the Console

Amazon released a huge PS5 restock today, featuring both the $400 all-digital version of the console and the $500 standard version of the console with a disc drive. Unlike previous PS5 restocks from Amazon though, this one gave priority to Amazon Prime subscribers. Now, just about everyone and their pet parakeet have an Amazon Prime subscription, so this doesn't limit the pool significantly, but it does filter out some potential buyers, and more importantly, it filters out bot accounts.
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Nvidia adds four EA games including 'Battlefield 1 Revolution' to GeForce Now service

Nvidia Corp. said in a Thursday blog post that it was growing its partnership with Electronic Arts Inc. as the videogame company plans to bring more of its titles to Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming product. EA is putting "Battlefield 1 Revolution," "Dragon Age: Inquisition," "Unravel Two," and "Mirror's Edge Catalyst" on GeForce Now, which lets players stream games. EA's "Apex Legends" is already part of the GeForce Now library. Nvidia shares are up 1.4% in Thursday trading, while EA shares are up 2.5%. Nvidia shares have gained 4% over the past three months as EA shares have dropped 1.6% and as the S&P 500 has risen 1.5%.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy