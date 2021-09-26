GROWING UP IN LOUISA: Fall is here!

I should have known! Summer isn’t forever, and maybe that’s good. Fall reminds me of the winter that is to follow and the hope of spring when life is renewed with flowering plants and trees. The idea of having seasons brings up memories of certain activities. Finally, for once in my life, we have about six cord of firewood stacked in the shed in case of a cold winter. I finally put in my retirement papers at work and immediately went on vacation in hopes that a few weeks of “Indian Summer” may follow. Throughout my life I have considered fall to be harvest time. That isn’t because I personally have pumpkins to pick, but because of the availability of things I love. I enjoy fresh apples, newly ground sorghum, colorful porch decorations, and the rediscovery of warm sweaters. Folks are getting ready for harvest celebrations that had roots in the old countries in the dark ages. The good food such as roasting marshmallows over campfires and apple pies and sweet potatoes became part of our diet.