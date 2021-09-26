This Renovated Cabo San Lucas Resort Is the Perfect Place to Unplug

After a year of delays due to the pandemic, Sesame Place San Diego has revealed an opening date of March 2022. The all-new theme park, the first on the west coast to be fully themed to the popular children’s series, is located in Chula Vista, Calif., just south of San Diego on the property of the former Aquatica. The 11 existing water rides will be re-imagined to seamlessly embrace the theme and an additional build out is being completed for the upcoming park. Additionally, the park is expected to add significant economic growth to the area as it is set to employee more than 800 workers including local youth.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO