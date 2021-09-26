This Renovated Cabo San Lucas Resort Is the Perfect Place to Unplug
An Inside Look at Hilton Los Cabos Golf & Beach Resort. The anticipation of a vacation is amplified by what you can expect to experience. Oftentimes, the anticipation outweighs the experience. As we prepared for our trip to Cabo San Lucas, we read about Plunge Pool Suites, elevated beachside cabanas, fireside s’mores and a “floating breakfast” at our final destination. The Hilton Los Cabos Golf & Beach Resort had undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation, and we were prepared to love it. Spoiler alert: we did.localemagazine.com
