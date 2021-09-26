Here’s How to Spend 24 Hours on the Baja Peninsula

Whether you’re a frequent traveler to Cabo San Lucas or this is your first adventure, this itinerary will surely offer you a little inspiration, perspiration and edification. In Cabo, it is very easy to spend the day poolside drinking cocktails. This 24-hour itinerary will inspire you to ride bikes on the beach, learn to make salsa or spend a day eating sushi. While it might be impossible to do all of this in one day, or consume this many daily calories (even on vacation), this list is a keeper for unique ways to spend the perfect day (and night) in Cabo San Lucas. Baja Peninsula Itinerary.