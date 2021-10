Normally it's pretty quiet at Evansville Regional Airport, so when you drive by you don't see anything out of the ordinary besides planes and cars. Today (September 23rd) you may see something a little different that may seem startling. If you were to drive past any airport and see smoke, and emergency response vehicles, you may be wondering what the heck is going on? Is everyone okay? Well if you see that today, no worries it's all a part of a drill to train first responders on the chance there ever is an emergency at Evansville Regional Airport.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO