Premier League

It’s all about seeing the game out – Josh Brownhill happy with Burnley tactics

By PA Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Brownhill dismissed complaints about Burnley’s antics and insisted they will continue to use the dark arts to survive. The Clarets angered Leicester and the home crowd with their time wasting in Saturday’s 2-2 draw. Maxwel Cornet – who scored Burnley’s second goal – was booked after coming back onto...

