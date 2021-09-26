18-year-old person of interest arrested after man found dead inside home

Iziaha Daprince Corpening Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding an 18-year-old after a man was found dead Saturday night inside his home in Morganton.

MORGANTON, N.C. — An 18-year-old who was named as a person of interest in a Morganton death investigation has been arrested, our news partners at the Morganton News Herald reported.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety responded around 7 p.m. to a cardiac arrest call where a man was reported to be unconscious and not breathing at a home on Burkemont Avenue.

When officers got there, they said 66-year-old Jerry Ahmed Corpening was unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later. According to officials, investigators noticed Corpening had injuries, which triggered a death investigation.

[ ALSO READ: 73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say ]

Investigators named 18-year-old Iziaha Daprince Corpening as a person of interest in the case.

The Morganton News Herald reported that Iziaha Corpening was arrested and charged early Sunday morning with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The 18-year-old is expected to make his first court appearance Monday morning.

The case remains under investigation with the assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. If anyone has information regarding the case, please contact Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1211 or Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

(WATCH: 4 people found dead following apparent ‘home explosion’ in Lenoir)

©2021 Cox Media Group