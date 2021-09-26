CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovemade Refillable Metal Notepad includes 70 sheets of paper and is refillable for life

By Amy Poole
 5 days ago
Take notes, doodle, and keep your thoughts logged in one place with the Grovemade Refillable Metal Notepad. Unlike traditional paper notepads, this one is refillable for life. Simply replace the paper and add it to the frame so you’re always ready to take notes when inspiration strikes. Furthermore, this desk accessory includes 70 sheets of paper with a subtle dot grid on both sides. You can even flip pages without leaving a torn stub, making it a reliable note-taking resource. Best of all, the solid metal base keeps it sturdy and allows you to write and remove notes with just one hand. Finally, the Refillable Metal Notepad is available in three stunning finishes—black, brass, and silver—with subtle coloring around the edge.

