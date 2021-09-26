hardgraft Fat Stick Pencil Case is big enough to fit an Apple Pencil and your stationery
Never misplace your Apple Pencil when you have the hardgraft Fat Stick Pencil Case. Boasting a petite design while remaining large enough to accommodate several pencils or other stationery, it’s great for organizing your work-from-home life. Plus, it’s small enough to throw into a backpack when you need to go to the office. In fact, it measures 20 by 5 cm, making it a suitable size to hold your essentials. Use it to store pens, paper clips, staples, and more. Furthermore, the hardgraft Fat Stick Pencil Case has a leather zip pull and a rubbery zip. The combination of these materials prevent any tugs when you’re in a rush to retrieve your stationery. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors—Off Grey, Classic, and Coal—for a sophisticated finish.thegadgetflow.com
