hardgraft Fat Stick Pencil Case is big enough to fit an Apple Pencil and your stationery

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Never misplace your Apple Pencil when you have the hardgraft Fat Stick Pencil Case. Boasting a petite design while remaining large enough to accommodate several pencils or other stationery, it’s great for organizing your work-from-home life. Plus, it’s small enough to throw into a backpack when you need to go to the office. In fact, it measures 20 by 5 cm, making it a suitable size to hold your essentials. Use it to store pens, paper clips, staples, and more. Furthermore, the hardgraft Fat Stick Pencil Case has a leather zip pull and a rubbery zip. The combination of these materials prevent any tugs when you’re in a rush to retrieve your stationery. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors—Off Grey, Classic, and Coal—for a sophisticated finish.

#Apple Pencil#Stationery#Pencils
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

