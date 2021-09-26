CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamic duo: Apples and caramel aren't just for dipping

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
 5 days ago

Peanut butter and jelly.

Macaroni and cheese.

Bacon and eggs ... well, bacon and anything.

These are just a few of the food world’s perfect pairings.

And here’s another one: the seasonal sensation of caramel and apples.

Individually, the buttery candies and crisp fruits are wonderful. But put them together and it’s pure alchemy: the sum is so much greater, even, than  its already excellent parts.

Credit Dan Walker, a Kraft Foods employee, with combining commercially-available caramels and apples into one sweet treat back in the 1950s.

As Gillie Houston wrote for the site MyRecipes.com , he “melted down some of the company’s large stock of soft caramels left over after Halloween, and dipped apples into the mixture as a healthier and crunchier counterpart to the soft candy.”

Mr. Walker absolutely deserves applause and accolades for playing matchmaker between apples and caramels. But according to the Food Timeline , an extensive resource site for culinary historians, “The practice of coating fruit in sugar syrup dates to ancient times. Honey and sugar were used as preserving agents.”

The oldest recipe that’s been discovered for apples coated in a caramel-like sugar dates to 1919, and was published in Rigby’s Reliable Candy Teacher by W.O. Rigby:

“Apples on a stick: Take small apples and stick in each one at the top, a small wooden skewer, such as butchers use to pin roasts. Now cook a batch of Molasses Taffy to 280 degrees F. Then dip the apple in the hot batch so as to cover it completely. Let the surplus syrup drip off, then stand them on a slab until cold."

The site notes that historians “generally agree that toffee apples (aka taffy apples, caramel candied apples, candy apples, lollipop apples) probably date to the late 19th century.” But they admit that this is, so far, “difficult to prove in print.”

Given that it’s the time of year to celebrate caramel apples, we’re offering four variations on the theme. But instead of offering caramel-coated apples, we’re upsetting the apple cart just a bit.

We’ve got apples. We’ve got caramel.

We just don’t necessarily have them in the familiar form.

Caramel Apple-Stuffed Snickerdoodle Skillet Cookie is a warm, ooey, gooey family-style dessert meant to be scooped out of the pan and then served with another scoop — of ice cream — on top.

Spiced Apple Cider Caramel Corn with Candied Pecans takes another perennial favorite — popcorn — and coats it in cider-scented sweetness before mixing it with crunchy, cinnamon-sugared nuts.

Caramel Apple Cider Cheesecake Bars throw yet another beloved dessert into the mix to make rich creamy, cider-infused lusciousness that’s served drizzled with caramel sauce.

And finally, Caramel Apple Nachos are merely deconstructed caramel apples, sliced and smothered with all the sweet ‘n’ salty coatings — chocolate, pretzels, sprinkles, peanuts, and more — that your heart could possibly desire.

So, how do you like them apples?

Those caramel apples, that is.

Caramel Apple-Stuffed Snickerdoodle Skillet Cookie

2¾ cups all-purpose flour

2½ teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 cup butter, softened

1½ cups plus 2 tablespoons sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1½ cups prepared apple pie filling

¾ cup prepared caramel sauce

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Ice cream, for serving

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. In another mixing bowl, cream together the butter and 1½ cups sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition, then mix in the vanilla. Slowly beat in the flour mixture until combined, then refrigerate dough, covered, for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a 10-inch cast iron skillet.

Divide the dough in half. Press one portion of the dough into the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of the prepared skillet. On a sheet of parchment paper, shape the remaining portion into a disc the size of the skillet; refrigerate.

Bake the bottom layer for 15 to 20 minutes, until just set. Remove from the oven.

Pour half the caramel sauce over the cookie base to within 1 inch of the edge. Top with the apple pie filling, then drizzle with the remaining caramel.

Remove the dough disc from the refrigerator and carefully place it over the top of the filling, gently pressing at the sides with a fork to seal.

In small bowl, mix together the cinnamon and the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar; sprinkle over the top of the cookie.

Return the skillet to the oven and bake for about 35 to 40 minutes or until golden and set. Remove from oven and let cool for about 15 minutes before serving with ice cream, if desired.

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Source: Adapted from tornadoughalli.com

Spiced Apple Cider Caramel Corn with Candied Pecans

Pecans:

1 cup raw pecans

1 tablespoon oil

¼ cup sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Popcorn:

1 cup apple cider

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup corn syrup

½ cup brown sugar, packed

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of kosher salt

8 cups popped popcorn

For the pecans: Toast the pecans in the oil in a small skillet over medium heat until just fragrant. Add the sugar, salt, and spices; toss to coat, then cook, stirring frequently, until the sugar melts and the pecans are coated in syrup. Set aside to cool.

For the popcorn: Preheat the oven to 300F and line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

In a small saucepan, boil the apple cider over high heat until it has reduced by half. Add the oil, corn syrup, brown sugar, spices, and salt; bring to a boil and boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly, until the caramel darkens and thickens. Place the popcorn in a large mixing bowl, pour the caramel over it, and stir with a spatula to coat the popcorn.

Spread the popcorn out on the prepared sheet pan. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring at the 10-minute mark. Immediately sprinkle the candied pecans over the popcorn, stir to combine, and let cool. Store in an airtight container.

Yield: 9 cups

Source: Adapted from heatherchristo.com

Caramel Apple Cider Cheesecake Bars

Topping:

3 cups apple cider

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

2 eggs

⅓ cup prepared caramel sauce

Crust:

8 ounces gingersnap cookies

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350F.

In a small saucepan, boil cider, sugar, and cinnamon stick together until thick and syrupy and reduced to about ¾ cup. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Remove the cinnamon stick.

While the cider cooks down, lightly grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

In a food processor, pulse the cookies and butter together until finely ground. Gently press into the bottom of the prepared pan.

Wipe out the bowl of the food processor and place the cream cheese and eggs into it; blend until smooth. With the food processor running, pour in the cooled cider and blend until smooth.

Pour filling over the prepared crust. Bake until the top is golden brown and a knife inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Allow to cool completely before slicing and serving, topped with a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Yield: 9 to 12 bars

Source: Adapted from Jess Smith, inquiringchef.com

Caramel Apple Nachos

1½ cups marshmallow fluff

1 11-ounce bag caramels, unwrapped

3 tablespoons water

5 assorted apples, sliced

Toppings: chopped peanuts, sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, crushed candy bars, toffee bits, broken pretzels, etc.

Heat the marshmallow fluff in a microwave for 45 seconds or until softened, then stir until smooth and pourable.

Combine the caramels and water in a bowl and microwave until melted, then stir until the caramel is smooth.

Arrange the sliced apples on a plate and pour the caramel and marshmallow sauces over them, then sprinkle with the toppings. Serve immediately.

Yield: 10 servings

Source: Adapted from butterwithasideofbread.com

HGTV

How to Make Caramel Apples Dipped in Halloween Candy

Thoroughly wash and dry the apples. It's best to use organic apples that have wax-free skins since waxed apples will prevent the caramel coating from sticking to their skins. Next, insert the candy apple sticks into the stem ends of the apples. Pick up each apple to make sure the sticks are firmly inserted and the apples are stable for dipping.
RECIPES
fox2detroit.com

Meatless Monday: Vegan Caramel Apple Dip

Shimmy Shack’s Caramel Dip for Apples 1 TBSP Arrowroot or Cornstarch 2 dates (pitted and chopped) 1 ¼ cup coconut cream or full fat coconut milk ¾ cup coconut sugar ¼ tsp salt ½ tsp vanilla 1. Add arrowroot, dates, ¾ cup coconut cream/milk to food processor or blender. Blend until creamy and smooth (re-cream if date chunks are present) 2. In a saucepan add coconut sugar then add the mix from step 1. Heat on medium and WHISK for 2-4 mins. Do not boil. When glossy and deep golden brown it is done. 3. Remove saucepan from heat and add remaining ½ cup milk/cream, salt and vanilla 4. Taste 5. Cool 6. Transfer to glass jar and let cool completely 7. Put a stick in any apple of choice and dip in the caramel. Add sprinkles or chopped peanuts or swirled chocolate or even flavored buttercream. https://shimmyshack.com/
RECIPES
Greatist

21 Artichoke Recipes That Aren’t Just Dips for a Change

Artichokes are a source of fiber and antioxidants, but it’s hard to look at a can of these funky-looking veggies and be instantly inspired. This roundup helps you think beyond spinach and artichoke dip (not that it isn’t bomb), including recipes for bruschetta, pasta, burgers, soups, and salads. Whether they’re...
RECIPES
theappalachianonline.com

Cornhole and caramel apples: APPS hosts AppalFest

Boone is known for its fall weather and activities, and AppalFest is App State’s contribution to the autumnal celebrations. After a year and a half of events being held virtually, 2021’s AppalFest was hosted by Appalachian Popular Programming Society’s Special Events Council on Sanford Mall. A variety of tents were set up around Sanford Mall with personalized goods, food, games, and blow-ups to help students enjoy themselves and take a break from academics.
SANFORD, NC
vegnews.com

Vegan Caramel Apple Pecan Pie Cookies

The ingredients of these cookies from the Fantastic Vegan Cookies cookbook—such as applesauce, pecans, apples, and caramel, along with warm fall spices like cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg, make for a cozy and irresistible dessert. For the cookies, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In...
RECIPES
draxe.com

Caramel Apple Recipe Without Dairy!

When the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin changing colors, you know it’s caramel apple time. What better treat to welcome fall and all its delicious fruits and vegetables? If you have an apple orchard near your home, you can make this recipe into a fun family affair by taking a trip to pick up some fresh (hopefully organic!) apples. Then have the kids help with stirring the caramel and drizzling the apples and decorating them.
RECIPES
