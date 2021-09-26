Louisiana Holds on Late to Beat Georgia Southern 28-20
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns used a big third quarter and a few defensive stands in the second half to beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 28-20 on the road. The Louisiana offense dialed up multiple passing plays on their opening possession, but senior quarterback Levi Lewis had issues connecting with his receivers early on. Lewis only completed one of his first four passes. The Cajuns were forced to punt after an incompletion on third down.1130thetiger.com
