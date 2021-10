Senior figures around Keir Starmer are preparing to fight for him to stay on as Labour leader if the party loses the next general election.With crucial organisational changes to the party’s rulebook secured at this week’s conference in Brighton, they believe Labour is ready to step up preparations for a poll which some think could come as early as next year and most expect in 2023.But shadow cabinet ministers who spoke to The Independent on condition of anonymity were frank about the possibility that Starmer may need two elections to get Labour into power and are pushing for him not...

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO