Kewanee City Council Agenda for Monday September 27th
The Kewanee City Council will meet on Monday, September 27th in Council Chambers. The meeting will be carried live on our WKEI Facebook page beginning at 7 Pm. You can find all of the background for tonight’s agenda in the City Council Packet linked here. There will be a special presentation prior to Monday’s meeting, a Zoom presentation from Zen City regarding the item on the agenda regarding professional services. To be part of the Zen City presentation you can join the Zoom Meeting at this link beginning at 6 Pm.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
