Kewanee City Council Agenda for Monday September 27th

Corrections to an earlier version on this story. Newport City Councilors had a thick agenda Monday evening. First off, the City Council seemed willing to help to better finance a number of tourist attractions to enhance tourist visitation to the Central Coast. The Newport City Council approved switching tourism attractions and promotions to a more centrally organized approach – namely the Newport Chamber of Commerce and their new Discover Newport website. The city council learned that the old days are gone when tourists came only four months out of the year. Today tourism is a pretty steady stream to the Oregon Coast coming from all over the world as well as around the U.S. So we’ll see how this new arrangement turns out. Everyone seemed impressed with the change in how City Hall can give the tourism industry a shot in the arm.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO