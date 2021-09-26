Uber Co-Founder Garrett Camp’s Expa Invests in Drone Delivery Pioneer Wingcopter

When Silicon Valley veteran Eileen Burbidge moved to London in 2004, it was only meant to be temporary. With more than a decade of experience at tech stalwarts including Apple , Sun Microsystems and Verizon Wireless, the Chicago native felt a stint in Europe might help advance her career back in the U.S. With no language barrier and an emerging software-development market, London was an obvious choice. She took on a job as product director for a newly launched startup named Skype.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO