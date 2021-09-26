CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber Co-Founder Garrett Camp’s Expa Invests in Drone Delivery Pioneer Wingcopter

uasweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpa – a global network of startup founders supporting entrepreneurs through expertise, access, and funding – today announced a strategic investment in Wingcopter. Getting things to where they need to go isn’t always simple and, often, can be critically urgent. That’s where Wingcopter comes in. The leading German company not only develops and manufactures autonomous delivery drones, but also operates drone-delivery-as-a-service infrastructure. Whether deploying vital supplies, life-saving medicine, parcels, or spare parts—the sky is Wingcopter’s highway.

uasweekly.com

