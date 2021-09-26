Tesla's Shanghai factory is on track to have produced 300,000 cars by end of September, despite the global chip shortage

Nio Inc. ADRs jumped 3% in premarket trade Friday, after the the China-based electric vehicle maker reported deliveries of 10,628 vehicles in September, up 125.7% from the year-earlier period, and deliveries of 24,439 vehicles in the third quarter. The third-quarter number was ahead of the company's own guidance from early September of 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles. At the time, the company said the global chip shortage was expected to weigh, and lowered guidance from an earlier range of 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles. "As of September 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 142,036 vehicles," the company said in a statement. The third-quarter number represents an increase of 100.2% from the third quarter of 2020. Shares have gained more than 400% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 14.7%.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO