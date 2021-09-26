CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla's Shanghai factory is on track to have produced 300,000 cars by end of September, despite the global chip shortage

By Shalini Nagarajan
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla's Shanghai factory is expected to have made 300,000 cars by the end of September. It produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic use and exports. About 240,000 vehicles have already been shipped from the Shanghai factory.

