Concert Hall in tune for Weld Park triumph

Concert Hall with trainer Aidan O’Brien (far left) and jockey Seamie Heffernan after her victory in the Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh (Alan Magee/PA)

Aidan O’Brien’s Concert Hall produced a telling late challenge to win the Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh

The daughter of Ballydoyle’s 2012 Oaks winner Was, ridden here like her mother at Epsom by Seamie Heffernan, appeared to need all of the seven-furlong trip to get on top in this Group Three.

Concert Hall, successful over course and distance in a July maiden, was sent off at 9-2 after finishing out of the first three at Group Two and Group One level at the Curragh over the past two months.

She was still only seventh two furlongs out, as British challenger Lovely Mana and eventual runner-up Sunset Shiraz were among those to the fore on the far rail.

But Heffernan delivered Concert Hall with a sustained run wide of her rivals down the middle of the track, and she got to the front to win by a length – with Seisai staying on for third, a further neck away.

O’Brien, who was winning this race for the fifth time in the last 10 years, said: “I’m delighted with her, and if she comes out of this OK she’ll probably step up and go on to the Fillies’ Mile.

“She’s a hardy lady and is going to improve from racing. She stays well and is a good, strong build.”

Paddy Power shortened Concert Hall to 10-1 from 16-1 for next month’s Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket – and into 20-1 from 33-1 for the 1000 Guineas over the same course and distance.