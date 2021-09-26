After romp over Vandy, Dawgs’ season is about to get real

The era of Georgia football teams playing down to the level of a lesser opponent appears to be over. Hopefully, for good. Kirby Smart’s Dawgs didn’t just take care of business against Vanderbilt in Nashville, they dominated the Dores 62-0. And, for those folks who I saw tut-tutting on social media about Georgia supposedly running up the score against the SEC’s weakest program, the truth is that Smart took his foot off the gas after his team jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter, emptying the bench during the remainder of the game.