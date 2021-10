The town of Merino will be celebrating “Timeless Traditions” at its annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 2, but there will also be several new activities this year. Festivities will kick off with a 5K Fun Run Walk starting at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit #Fightthefunk suicide awareness, an initiative started by Kaden Piel. The Merino High School sophomore has partnered with the Buffalo Foundation to raise funds to bring speakers to northeast Colorado. On Sept. 29 he will bring Ethan Fisher, a staunch mental health and substance abuse advocate, to Sterling, to speak to around 800 rural students at Northeastern Junior College.

MERINO, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO