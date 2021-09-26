CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney responds to RGIII calling Clemson offense archaic

By Pete Nakos
The Clemson offense has been stoic through four games this season. The Tigers have struggled to get anything going as their offensive line has hampered the running game, while DJ Uiagalelei has not looked like the quarterback who flashed in two games last year.

And in Saturday night’s 27-21 loss at NC State, all of that came together in their loss. When they needed a score in the second overtime to tie the game, Uiagalelei could not find a receiver.

People are taking notice, too. On the broadcast of Saturday’s game, Robert Griffin II called out the Tigers offense for being archaic, a direct shot at Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“He didn’t have anybody open,” Griffin III said. “But once again straight-stem routes, nobody is getting mesh points or easy pick plays. Where is the creativity? Seems like they do not only have an identity but their offensive play-calling is a little archaic.”

Against three Power Five opponents, the Tigers have a combined five touchdowns. They mustered just 214 total yards Saturday. When Trevor Lawrence was running the offense, that number would have been called a decent first half.

Swinney is not running away from the criticism, either. He knows the comments are warranted and the Tigers have huge problems to figure out on the offensive side of the ball.

“We’ve been an offense that’s been really, really good for a long, long time,” Swinney said in his postgame press conference. “The criticism is warranted because that’s where we are right now, that’s what we displayed. With the way we’ve performed you’re going to get criticism and you’re going to get criticism and things like that.

“And you know what, hey, that comes with the territory because the expectation and the standard at Clemson and who we are, we are not meeting that. It’s just that simple. People are gonna say whatever they want and there’s really not anything we can say because we’re not getting it done right now.”

What the loss means for Clemson

Clemson knew its offense was going to look significantly different with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne off to the NFL. But this was never really expected. Uiagalelei has not looked like the same quarterback he was against Notre Dame and Boston College a year ago.

Because of the offensive struggles, the Tigers defense has been under a mountain of pressure. They did not allow a touchdown until Saturday, but they made costly mistakes down the stretch. A penalty gave NC State a second chance in the first overtime, and the Wolfpack soon scored.

And while Dabo Swinney and Clemson can still win the ACC, their time in the College Football Playoff conversation this season is done. With a strong defense and an incapable defense, the Tigers were eventually going to lose. And that formula is not going to work against a teams in the national championship picture.

Guest
5d ago

Need a change in the quarterback if he can’t do the job and offensive line coach and get rid of Elliot

On3.com

Texas A&M selling 5-star Shemar Stewart on NFL tradition

When five-star defensive lineman like Shemar Stewart (Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace) come to town, Texas A&M can’t point to a bunch of national championship trophies or a laundry list of recent All-Americans like Alabama and Ohio State can. But the Aggies can highlight—and do—two of the best defensive linemen...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Five-star Arch Manning completes dime to Will Randle

Isidore Newman’s Arch Manning continues to be the ultra-accurate passer he’s been throughout his well documented high school football career. Friday night he’s back in action against Pearl River (Louisiana). Check out the clip below where he drops an absolute dime to his tight end Will Randle. What a beautifully...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Officiating expert rips UVA, Miami crew for missed blatant targeting

The 2021 college football season has been filled with complaints about officiating, and Thursday night’s UVA–Miami game was no exception. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay, who currently serves as a rules expert for Sunday Night Football and Notre Dame home games on NBC, offered a critique of a crew’s no-call situation late in the close contest between the Cavaliers and the Hurricanes.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Prince Aligbe, 2022 4-star, commits to Boston College

Prince Aligbe, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy has committed to Boston College basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Aligbe is the Eagles’ third commitment of the class, following combo guard Donald Hand and shooting guard Chas Kelley. Aligbe ultimately chose the Boston...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Luckett's Locks: Keep Swinging

We’re still looking for our first winning weekend here at Luckett’s Locks. However, October provides opportunities. After a couple of late Pac-12 road dogs covered for us to close Week 4, our season tally sits at 10-15-1 against the spread (ATS) heading into Week 5. Thankfully, the card is bountiful this week.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Visitor Preview: Recruiting guests expected at Clemson this weekend

The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for an important home matchup versus Boston College on Saturday night. On top of this game potentially determining their fate in the ACC this season, Clemson will play host to a number of key prospects. Making their way out to Death Valley tomorrow will be multiple 2022.
SPORTS
On3.com

Auburn Live Show: Barrett Sallee from CBS Sports

Barrett Sallee from CBS Sports joins the show to talk about Auburn’s chances at LSU, the QB dilemma for the Tigers between Bo Nix and T.J. Finley, Bryan Harsin’s approach to building the program, and a brief look at the big games in the SEC this weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Penn State QB commit Drew Allar drops dime for TD pass

It’s been some time since Penn State had an elite quarterback—no, Christian Hackenberg doesn’t count. But the Nittany Lions have their quarterback of the future coming to campus in 2022 with four-star signal-caller Drew Allar. Allar, the No. 21 prospect in the 2022 On300 rankings, is the top-ranked quarterback in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Ohio State receiver activated off IR

The Washington Football Team is getting back wide receiver Curtis Samuel. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the team has activated him off injured reserve and are expecting him to play this Sunday. Samuel started the season on the IR list with a groin injury he has been dealing with since...
NFL
On3.com

PICK 3: Week 5 College Football Picks Against The Spread

Pick 3 is back for its third week of college football picks against the spread for college football’s fifth week of the season. (We got a late start.) Nick Roush has the lead in the standings so he is again first up on the tee box, followed by a contrasting opinion, and then the beginning of Adam Luckett’s big run.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Matt Corral shares message from Lane Kiffin ahead of Ole Miss vs. Alabama

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been busy shattering records and putting himself in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race in the early part of the season. On Saturday, he and the 12th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will line up against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the college football season.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban challenges Alabama fans ahead of home game vs. Ole Miss

One of the most intriguing matchups of the entire 2021 college football season is on the Week 5 slate in No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Ole Miss. Alabama currently sits at 4-0 with wins against Miami, Mercer, Florida, and Southern Miss. Ole Miss was on a bye last week, but the Rebels are 3-0 with wins against Louisville, Austin Peay, and Tulane.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

5-star 2022 On300 linebacker Harold Perkins visiting LSU

After back-to-back visits to Texas, five-star Cypress (Tex.) Cy-Park linebacker Harold Perkins is headed to LSU weekend. Perkins, the top-ranked linebacker and No. 8 overall player in the 2022 On300, has been a high priority for the Tigers, as well as Texas and Texas A&M. And it’s hard not to see why. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Perkins does it all on both sides of the ball for Cy-Park, as evidenced by his performance Thursday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Josh Reed, 2022 3-star, commits to Cincinnati

Josh Reed, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy has committed to Cincinnati basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Reed is the Bearcats’ third commitment of the class. He joins four-star Daniel Skillings and three-star Sage Tolentino. Furthermore, Reed chose Cincinnati over Northwestern, Boston...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs lands top honor

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has been named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September. Diggs stepped up his play to kickoff this year’s NFL season. And his hard work has been capped off with player of the month honors. Diggs in the early season. Diggs has started...
NFL
On3.com

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama: Betting trends to watch

This weekend’s matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss is one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the college football season. Plenty of college football fans across the country will not only be watching the game, but putting some money down, too. What are the current...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

