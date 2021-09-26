CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans ahead of Arkansas game

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiAAc_0c8a1kGg00
John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kirby Smart was able to work a half-day yesterday, as his Georgia Bulldogs raced out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter. Afterwards, they coasted to a 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt.

Now, a gigantic matchup with Arkansas is on the table for next Saturday. In his post-game press conference, Smart thanked the Bulldogs faithful for packing the stadium in Nashville — but then he called upon them to be early and be loud next weekend.

“Since none of you guys gave a question to give me an opportunity to say this, I want to thank our fans for packing out the stadium,” said Smart. “But I want to issue a challenge and I want it to be heard right now. We’ve got a huge game next week, at 12 o’clock, in Athens, Georgia.

“Everybody wants our team to be elite and I want our team to be elite and we’ve thrown that word around. So when we talk about our fan base, talk about our fan base being elite, we want to be there early and show up better than we ever have. We want to be loud, louder than we ever have. We want to be super intense, because the players are going to be intense.”

Evidently, Smart sees how big the opportunity is that presents itself to the Bulldogs. He wants to take full advantage of it, using the fan’s help.

“We need the fans to be intense,” said Smart. “The toughness we’re going to show, we need our fans to show and the last thing is to be elite. So if our fans will be elite, we’ll have an opportunity to put on a heck of a show at 12 o’clock in Sanford Stadium next week. Thanks and Go Dawgs.”

Smart: ‘You gotta be elite all the time.’

Furthermore, Smart mentioned how his team won’t take any opponents lightly. Evidently, Bulldogs fans got the message as well. Whether it was Clemson or Vanderbilt, the Georgia faithful has been there to support their team.

Continuing, Smart revealed his rallying cry for his team — speaking about how if they want to be elite, they have to be elite against every team they play.

“We talked about it earlier — not letting there be excuses. If you’re going to be elite as a team, you have to be elite all of the time,” stated Smart. “You gotta be elite all the time, not some of the time. That’s not how elite teams play.

“Our guys embrace that. I was proud of them. We’ll celebrate this victory on the way back home, and then we’ll get ready for next week.”

So far, Kirby Smart’s rallying cry has worked for the 2021 season. While Georgia already possesses an impressive win over Clemson, next week against Arkansas may be their biggest test yet.

Comments / 2

Related
On3.com

What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about Georgia this week

All week long, DawgsHQ has filled you in on everything said by the Georgia coaching staff ahead of their top-10 showdown this Saturday, including multiple Kirby Smart press conferences and various conversations with Dawgs players. To finish it off, we put together several interesting comments that Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, a former UGA assistant, made about the Bulldogs. Here’s a hint, he’s very complementary of his former team.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Former Kentucky target Jaden Bradley commits to Alabama

Yet another high-profile guard and former Kentucky target is staying in the SEC. Just one day after Nick Smith Jr. announced his commitment to Arkansas, five-star prospect Jaden Bradley has also come off the board, picking Alabama on Thursday. The consensus top-25 prospect chose the Crimson Tide over Arizona, Florida...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Kirby, AR
State
Arkansas State
On3.com

Texas A&M selling 5-star Shemar Stewart on NFL tradition

When five-star defensive lineman like Shemar Stewart (Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace) come to town, Texas A&M can’t point to a bunch of national championship trophies or a laundry list of recent All-Americans like Alabama and Ohio State can. But the Aggies can highlight—and do—two of the best defensive linemen...
NFL
On3.com

5-star 2022 On300 linebacker Harold Perkins visiting LSU

After back-to-back visits to Texas, five-star Cypress (Tex.) Cy-Park linebacker Harold Perkins is headed to LSU weekend. Perkins, the top-ranked linebacker and No. 8 overall player in the 2022 On300, has been a high priority for the Tigers, as well as Texas and Texas A&M. And it’s hard not to see why. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Perkins does it all on both sides of the ball for Cy-Park, as evidenced by his performance Thursday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban challenges Alabama fans ahead of home game vs. Ole Miss

One of the most intriguing matchups of the entire 2021 college football season is on the Week 5 slate in No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Ole Miss. Alabama currently sits at 4-0 with wins against Miami, Mercer, Florida, and Southern Miss. Ole Miss was on a bye last week, but the Rebels are 3-0 with wins against Louisville, Austin Peay, and Tulane.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

WATCH: Five-star Arch Manning completes dime to Will Randle

Isidore Newman’s Arch Manning continues to be the ultra-accurate passer he’s been throughout his well documented high school football career. Friday night he’s back in action against Pearl River (Louisiana). Check out the clip below where he drops an absolute dime to his tight end Will Randle. What a beautifully...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

4-star DL Jamaal Jarrett includes Kentucky in top 8

Kentucky is going to have to take down some big names if Jamaal Jarrett is to suit up as a Wildcat, but the staff is off to an encouraging start. A class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman from Greensboro, NC, Jarrett announced through social media on Friday afternoon that he’s down to eight schools: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, N.C. State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama: Betting trends to watch

This weekend’s matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss is one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the college football season. Plenty of college football fans across the country will not only be watching the game, but putting some money down, too. What are the current...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Clemson
On3.com

PICK 3: Week 5 College Football Picks Against The Spread

Pick 3 is back for its third week of college football picks against the spread for college football’s fifth week of the season. (We got a late start.) Nick Roush has the lead in the standings so he is again first up on the tee box, followed by a contrasting opinion, and then the beginning of Adam Luckett’s big run.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Ex-Georgia linebacker Thomas Davis recruits Arch Manning

The recruitment of Isidore (La.) Newman quarterback Arch Manning will arguably go down as the most public courting of any college player ever. Student sections at the colleges he visits chant his name. Photographers and recruiting reporters chronicle his every move. And national championship-winning coaches make their pitches to him through his uncles’ Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN.
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Florida: National Media Predictions

Tomorrow is a huge opportunity for the Kentucky Football program to take a big step forward. Many in the Big Blue Nation believe the Cats can take down the No. 10 ranked Florida Gators, but what about the national media? Here’s a rundown of predictions for the game. (Warning: most are going with the Gators)
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Football Looking to Break 2 Trends Saturday (BTI's Rants and Ramblings)

Mark Stoops and Kentucky football face a somewhat unique situation on Saturday when 10th ranked Florida comes to Lexington. Sure, Kentucky has faced plenty of Top 10 opponents at Commonwealth/Kroger Field over the last 25 years, as you will see below. But in almost each and every one of those contests, Kentucky has been a heavy, heavy underdog. They head into the game Saturday with a legitimate chance to win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Luckett's Locks: Keep Swinging

We’re still looking for our first winning weekend here at Luckett’s Locks. However, October provides opportunities. After a couple of late Pac-12 road dogs covered for us to close Week 4, our season tally sits at 10-15-1 against the spread (ATS) heading into Week 5. Thankfully, the card is bountiful this week.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Prince Aligbe, 2022 4-star, commits to Boston College

Prince Aligbe, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy has committed to Boston College basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Aligbe is the Eagles’ third commitment of the class, following combo guard Donald Hand and shooting guard Chas Kelley. Aligbe ultimately chose the Boston...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy