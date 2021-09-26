Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans ahead of Arkansas game

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kirby Smart was able to work a half-day yesterday, as his Georgia Bulldogs raced out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter. Afterwards, they coasted to a 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt.

Now, a gigantic matchup with Arkansas is on the table for next Saturday. In his post-game press conference, Smart thanked the Bulldogs faithful for packing the stadium in Nashville — but then he called upon them to be early and be loud next weekend.

“Since none of you guys gave a question to give me an opportunity to say this, I want to thank our fans for packing out the stadium,” said Smart. “But I want to issue a challenge and I want it to be heard right now. We’ve got a huge game next week, at 12 o’clock, in Athens, Georgia.

“Everybody wants our team to be elite and I want our team to be elite and we’ve thrown that word around. So when we talk about our fan base, talk about our fan base being elite, we want to be there early and show up better than we ever have. We want to be loud, louder than we ever have. We want to be super intense, because the players are going to be intense.”

Evidently, Smart sees how big the opportunity is that presents itself to the Bulldogs. He wants to take full advantage of it, using the fan’s help.

“We need the fans to be intense,” said Smart. “The toughness we’re going to show, we need our fans to show and the last thing is to be elite. So if our fans will be elite, we’ll have an opportunity to put on a heck of a show at 12 o’clock in Sanford Stadium next week. Thanks and Go Dawgs.”

Smart: ‘You gotta be elite all the time.’

Furthermore, Smart mentioned how his team won’t take any opponents lightly. Evidently, Bulldogs fans got the message as well. Whether it was Clemson or Vanderbilt, the Georgia faithful has been there to support their team.

Continuing, Smart revealed his rallying cry for his team — speaking about how if they want to be elite, they have to be elite against every team they play.

“We talked about it earlier — not letting there be excuses. If you’re going to be elite as a team, you have to be elite all of the time,” stated Smart. “You gotta be elite all the time, not some of the time. That’s not how elite teams play.

“Our guys embrace that. I was proud of them. We’ll celebrate this victory on the way back home, and then we’ll get ready for next week.”

So far, Kirby Smart’s rallying cry has worked for the 2021 season. While Georgia already possesses an impressive win over Clemson, next week against Arkansas may be their biggest test yet.