Oman Air seeks oneworld alliance membership, restores London route
Oman Air announced today it will seek oneworld membership. The carrier has asked Qatar Airways to assist in its attempt to join the alliance. In other news, Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, resumed flights between Muscat and London (Heathrow) on September 22, 2021. The flights operate three times weekly on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, departing Muscat at 14:25 local time and arriving in London at 19:10 local time. Flights from London depart at 20:50 local time and arrive in Muscat at 07:15 local time on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.worldairlinenews.com
