Oman Air seeks oneworld alliance membership, restores London route

From November 7, 2021, Eurowings will be launching a new service, flying nonstop for the first time from Hamburg to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Every Sunday, an Airbus A320 will take off from the Hanseatic city at 7 a.m. and land in the Lebanese metropolis at 12.10 p.m. The return journey is on the same day, departing at 1.00 p.m. and landing in Hamburg at 4.35 p.m. From 17 December, the frequency will even be doubled and will be offered on Fridays and Sundays. All flight times are local times.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO