Obituary of Dr. A. P. Johnson, Jr.

It is with profound sorrow that the family of Dr. A.P. Johnson, Jr. announces his passing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The AP Johnson Sr., MD and Paul A. Johnson, MD Memorial Scholarship Fund payable to: Meharry Medical College Gift Management Services, Hulda Lyttle Hall, 1005 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208. Online gifts can be submitted at https://registration.MMC.edu/giving.html. Indicate in comment section, “In memory of Dr. A.P. Johnson Jr.”.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dr. A. P. Johnson, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.