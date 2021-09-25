CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Obituary of Dr. A. P. Johnson, Jr.

By Article Submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with profound sorrow that the family of Dr. A.P. Johnson, Jr. announces his passing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The AP Johnson Sr., MD and Paul A. Johnson, MD Memorial Scholarship Fund payable to: Meharry Medical College Gift Management Services, Hulda Lyttle Hall, 1005 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208. Online gifts can be submitted at https://registration.MMC.edu/giving.html. Indicate in comment section, “In memory of Dr. A.P. Johnson Jr.”.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dr. A. P. Johnson, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

tntribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Obituaries
The Hill

Taliban: ISIS-K cell destroyed after mosque bombing

The Taliban say they have destroyed an ISIS-K cell responsible for a deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group carried out a counter attack on the cell late Sunday, according to Reuters. "The ISIS base...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Former top diplomat Fumio Kishida elected Japan's prime minister

Tokyo — Fumio Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Flowers#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy