‘The Witcher’ Returns With Season 2 First Look

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Netflix’s big online fan convention slash publicity hullabaloo Tudum featured first looks at dozens of movies and shows, including Stranger Things, Extraction 2, Cobra Kai, and The Sandman. But the main event after three hours of hype and appearances by half the movie and television stars in Los Angeles, was the return of The Witcher. That tells you a thing or two about how big the first season of the show was for Netflix, and how high their expectations are for Season 2.

Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Actor Unrecognizable in 'The Witcher' First Look at His Character

This weekend, Netflix gave fans their first look at Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju in The Witcher Season 2, but you could easily have missed it with all the prosthetics he was wearing. Hivju - who played the wildling Tormund Giantsbane on GoT - is playing the man-turned-monster Nivellen in the upcoming season of The Witcher. A sneak peek at Netflix's TUDUM virtual event is going over well with fans.
cosmicbook.news

'The Witcher' 2 Henry Cavill First Look Revealed With Prequel Set Tour

During today's TUDUM online fan event, Netflix revealed a new trailer, two first-look clips at The Witcher Season 2 featuring Henry Cavill, and a behind-the-scenes set tour video of the prequel, Blood Origins. "You can't escape the monster within," said Netflix. "Prepare for Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri’s return to the...
d1softballnews.com

Netflix, the most important announcements of the TUDUM event. The Witcher protagonist, first look at The Sandman

The first global edition of Netflix’s TUDUM event was the right opportunity to share many details on some of the most important projects coming to the streaming platform. During the long live, whose title takes its name from the popular sound effect that accompanies the launch of the application, which lasted more than three hours, many trailers and announcements were presented, involving some of the most popular series by users of the platform. The entire event is also available in its entirety on the Netflix YouTube channel.
Entertainment Weekly

Henry Cavill delves into some witcher family drama in The Witcher season 2

Just call Geralt of Rivia daddy witcher — and not because sex symbol Henry Cavill plays him. As the British actor explains in an interview with EW, it's because of how The Witcher season 2, loosely based on Andrzej Sapkowski's Blood of Elves book, sees its titular warrior embracing his "paternal side" as he trains his Child of Surprise, Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan), to master the power within her.
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Andrzej Sapkowski
Henry Cavill
Michelle Yeoh
Slash
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
talesbuzz.com

The Witcher has been renewed by Netflix for Season 3

While Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher hasn’t even dropped yet, the streaming giant just confirmed today that viewers can already set their sights on Season 3. The confirmation came during the recent TUDUM event being hosted by Netflix. The Witcher Season 3 renewal was originally in doubt. There had...
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix shares first look at Bridgerton season 2

Netflix has released a Q& A with the cast of Bridgerton Season 2 and shared a first look at the show. The new clip dropped during the streaming service’s TUDUM global fan event and saw Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Simone Ashely (Kate Sharma), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma) answering fan questions about the hit period drama before the streamer dropped a spicy video of a scene from the upcoming season.
geekculture.co

First Looks At Red Notice, The Witcher, Arcane And More From Netflix

If you missed the TUDUM! Netflix fan event, then we’ve got you covered. With numerous announcements, trailers and first looks released, here’s a brief roundup of some of the major geeky announcements from the event. Firstly, watch Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds fight it out in an exclusive...
CinemaBlend

The Witcher's Henry Cavill Perfectly Trolls Game Of Thrones' Tormund Actor Over Season 2 First Look

The Netflix adaptation of The Witcher has drawn comparisons to HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones ever since it was first announced back in 2017. While most of the similarities have been proven tenuous, the upcoming Season 2 of The Witcher is about to make those comparisons a bit more tangible, with the popular GoT actor Kristofer Hivju having joined the cast as a decidedly non-human character for its sophomore season. To be expected, perhaps, Henry Cavill welcomed Hivju to The Witcher's cast in a truly hilarious fashion.
IGN

The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals Behind the Scenes First Look at Prequel Series

Netflix has released a first-look featurette for its upcoming Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is currently in production. This new behind-the-scenes look of The Witcher: Blood Origin started with a look at a table read of the show's first episode - 'Of Ballads and Bloody Blades' - which is being written by Declan De Barra and directed by Sarah O'Gorman. De Barra is also the showrunner and he gave a tour of the set where the prequel series is being filmed. To learn more about The Witcher: Blood Origin and the Conjunction of the Spheres, head here.
