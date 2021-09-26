‘The Witcher’ Returns With Season 2 First Look
Netflix’s big online fan convention slash publicity hullabaloo Tudum featured first looks at dozens of movies and shows, including Stranger Things, Extraction 2, Cobra Kai, and The Sandman. But the main event after three hours of hype and appearances by half the movie and television stars in Los Angeles, was the return of The Witcher. That tells you a thing or two about how big the first season of the show was for Netflix, and how high their expectations are for Season 2.kfmx.com
Comments / 0